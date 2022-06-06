Cholistan needs help

C

holistan, a desert located in south Punjab of Pakistan having a human population of 0.2 million and a cattle population of 1.2 million is going through an extreme drought due to low rainfall and canal water flow.

People and animals are dying of hunger and thirst. This drought has evoked the displacement of people from the desert along with their animals but those who do not have any financial assistance are stuck in the drought.

People living in Cholistan are striving for their survival and the protection of their animals. Almost 200 of the livestock have been killed by water scarcity. Cattle is the backbone of the economy of Cholistan, there is not any other major resource which can contribute to the economy of the area and this drought is worsening the economy by killing the only major resource cattle. Not only this, but the water scarcity is spreading the desert area to over tens of thousands of acres of land which did not receive adequate rainfall. All these years, the government of Pakistan has not paid any attention to the development of this deserted area of Punjab. This area is still as it was fifty years ago; no safety and precautionary measures have been taken, to protect it from any upcoming drought. People have suffered for years; their life and livestock are at stake and still there is no hope for any betterment and development.

Even now, enough light is not being shed on this issue; the general public has little to no idea about what is happening in Cholistan. This oblivion of the public is one of the reasons why the government and media are not addressing this issue the way it should be addressed. Now is the time to raise our voice for the people of Cholistan. Now is the time to educate the public about the exploitation of the rights of Cholistan and its people so that the government could pay a little attention to the rescue of the people and animals living in Cholistan.

ZAIRA BATOOL,

Larkana.