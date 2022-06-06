Staff Reporter

CIA arrests 3 suspects, recover Hashish, Ice

HYDERABAD – The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested 3 suspects allegedly smuggling hashish and ice drugs in a raid in Heerabad area. The CIA’s incharge Munir Abbassi informed here on Sunday that 8-kg of hashish and 400 grams of very expensive ice narcotics were recovered from the suspects. He identified the suspects as Aachar Khaskheli, Zohaib Khaskheli and Anwar Hussain Bhatti who were all residents of Tando Adam town of Sanghar district. Abbassi told that the suspects had been booked in a FIR on the state’s complaint under the Narcotics Act at Market police station.

