CJCSC urges to avoid baseless, unnecessary comments on Pakistan’s nuclear programme

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Monday said that baseless and unnecessary comments on the Pakistan’s nuclear programme should be avoided at all costs.

According to the ISPR, while addressing a seminar at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), General Nadeem Raza said that Pakistan’s nuclear capability guarantees the defense and integrity of the homeland and Pakistan’s nuclear programme has the support of the people and all political parties.

“Pakistan’s policy is full-spectrum deterrence which is within the scope of reliable nuclear balance”, the top military official said.

Asking people to avoid from commenting on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, the CJCSC said “In nuclear countries, only the National Command Authority has the right to comment on strategic programmes.”