Climate change detrimental for country, future generations sans mitigation: Sherry

ISLAMABAD   –   Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman in her message on ‘World Environment Day’ on Sunday said the effects of climate change will be detrimental to the future of the country and coming generations without taking necessary mitigation measures.

The Federal Minister in her message said the purpose of celebrating the ‘Environment Day’ was to spread awareness among the people regarding climate change. Senator Sherry said not only Pakistan and South Asia but the whole world was being affected by the extraordinary effects of climate change. “Climate change is the biggest challenge of the 21st century. We stand at the forefront of the global meteorological emergency as a Pakistani,” Sherry Rehman said.

Pakistan, she said was one of the few countries in the world to face the severe effects and threats of climate change. “We are facing extreme temperatures and severe drought. Our forests are burning, glaciers are melting and rivers are drying up.

