CM grieved over killing of 3 persons

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a motorcyclist and two girls due to falling in an under construction sewerage line in the area of Rahim Yar Khan. The CM sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur division about the incident and ordered an investigation into the incident. He directed to ascertain those responsible for negligence and take disciplinary action against them. The CM directed to take necessary precautionary measures.

in the surrounding area of the under construction sewerage to avoid such a sorrowful incident in future.