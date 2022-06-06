Staff Reporter

CM grieved over killing of 3 persons

LAHORE    –   Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a motorcyclist and two girls due to falling in an under construction sewerage line in the area of Rahim Yar Khan. The CM sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur division about the incident and ordered an investigation into the incident. He directed to ascertain those responsible for negligence and take disciplinary action against them. The CM directed to take necessary precautionary measures.

 in the surrounding area of the under construction sewerage to avoid such a sorrowful incident in future.

More Stories
Karachi

Four coaches of Lahore-bound train derail near Karachi

International

UN reacts to derogatory remarks in India

Islamabad

PM grieved over life loss in Bangladesh fire

Islamabad

Islamic world can’t remain silent on blasphemy, says Ashrafi

Islamabad

Heat wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

Lahore

Governor condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP leader

Lahore

Action against kite flying, wheelie-doers continues in Punjab

Lahore

ATC court convicts Sajid Majeed

Lahore

NAB distributes Rs237m cheques among 1,548 affectees

Lahore

PML-Q urges Arab countries to boycott Indian products

1 of 8,929

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More