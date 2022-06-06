Cut in PSDP by Rs350b to delay 150 projects completion

ISLAMABAD – The imposition of Rs350 billion cut on the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22 will delay the completion of 150 development projects which were earlier due for completion by June 30 this year.

The utilisation of funds in the PSDP 2021-22 is likely to be around Rs550 billion as the government has imposed a cut of Rs 350 billion on the development funds for the ongoing fiscal year (FY), official source told The Nation. The allocations in the original PSDP 2021-22 was Rs 900 billion; however it was revised downward to Rs 550 billion.

The total utilisation of the PSDP 2021-22 up to May 30, 2022 had reached to Rs 498 billion, and is likely to reach to Rs550 billion by the end of current fiscal, the source said. The utilisation of rupee component during FY 2021-22 is Rs 407 billion, while the foreign exchange component was Rs 91 billion, the source said.

As result of reduction of Rs350 billion in PSDP 2021-22, progress of some of ongoing projects suffered during FY 2021-22. The number of projects targeted to complete by 30.06.2022 reduced from 320 to only 170 projects, costing Rs285 billion. Thus the considerable throw-forward has been carried forward for such projects in the next fiscal year including their liabilities. In addition, some projects may face cost and time over run in next PSDP.

The source further said that during July 2021-May 2022, an amount of Rs89 billion re-appropriated by Ministries/ Divisions within their own budget to important/ fast moving projects from available savings.

As per the National Economic Council’s direction and financial management regulations issued by Finance Division in March 2021, Ministries/ Divisions were empowered to cater for additional funds through re-appropriations from savings of slow moving projects to fast moving/ important projects. Inter-grant adjustments/ surrenders were also recommended to fully utilise available resources on fast track projects. During July 2021-May 2022, an amount of Rs89 billion was re-appropriated by Ministries/ Divisions within their own budget to important/ fast moving projects from available savings. Besides, Rs51.5 billion was recommended to important projects/ programmes through inter-grant adjustments/ TSGs.