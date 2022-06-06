Dwayne Johnson gifts his mum a brand new home, shares ‘very cool moment’ with fans

LOS ANGELES – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is setting major goals of a dutiful son towards his mom as he surprised his mother Ata Johnson, 73, with a brand new home. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Rock shared the adorable video of his mum’ shocked reaction as she stepped into her new home.

Sharing the video, the Jungle Cruise actor penned a heartfelt caption that started, “Love you mom and surprise!”

“When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy,” he wrote. Sharing details with his 319m followers on the platform, Rock said, “I surprised my mom and bought her a new home.

Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise.” “Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy, welcome home,” he penned. He concluded his post by saying, “I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being. Let’s all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make ‘em happy.” In the video, Rock’s mother can be standing outside the home, which had a large black door in front. The wrestler-turned-movie star later posted another snippet of his mom taking a look of her new space. Sharing the clip he wrote, “Alright mom, this is your big room. Welcome home.”