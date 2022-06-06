News Desk

Fazl strongly condemns derogatory remarks by BJP spokespersons

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday condemned the derogatory remarks by BJP leaders and spokespersons about the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Fazlur Rehman said that the derogatory remarks by BJP leaders have hurt the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah and added that the Muslims cannot tolerate a single word against their beloved Prophet (PBUH).

The JUI-F chief asked the Indian government to punish those leaders severely otherwise the world peace will be in danger as Muslims across the world would react very strongly.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister and Pakistan People s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemn the derogatory remarks by BJP officials about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In his message on Twitter, FM Bilawal said: “We strongly condemn the completely repugnant & derogatory remarks by BJP officials about our beloved Prophet Muhammad PBUH.”

He said that these remarks are totally unacceptable and hurting sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world. He also said that it is time for international community to stop the  Hindutva  inspired Islamophobia in India.

