News Desk

Fire erupts in jungle near Abbottabad

A massive fire erupted in jungle in Kali area near Abbottabad on Sunday night which quickly spread to a vast area due to strong wind.

According to details, the blaze erupted at the top of the hill and it is very difficult to reach there by foot. Two fire brigade vehicles and 15 firefighters reached the spot and managed to contain the blaze.

Efforts are also underway to save the forest and nearby residential areas. Rescue sources said that no casualty due to blaze was reported from the affected area so far.

