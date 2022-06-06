News Desk

First Hajj flight takes off from Islamabad under Makkah Route initiative

The first flight of the Hajj operation under the ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative departed from New Islamabad Airport in the wee hours of Monday.

The first flight of the Hajj operation under the government scheme departed from Islamabad at 03:30 am.

Meanwhile, a private airline flight carrying 220 intending pilgrims also left Allama Iqbal International Airport for Madina. Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman bade farewell to the pilgrims at the Lahore airport.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 32,000 pilgrims will be flown to Saudi Arabia through 106 Hajj flights.

The spokesperson said 42 flights will be operated from Islamabad under Road to Makkah project.

Hajj pilgrims are also being informed about the flights through the website and SMS on their mobile numbers.

The religious ministry has urged all Hajj pilgrims not to enter the premises of Riaz-ul-Jannah without prior permission from Saudi authorities.

