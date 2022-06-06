Our Staff Reporter

Governor stresses collective efforts to tackle environmental issues in country

LAHORE   –   Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Sunday said that environmental pollution and global warming was a challenge for the whole world including Pakistan and joint efforts were required to tackle it. In his message on ‘World Environment Day’ he said there was need to move towards renewable energy to reduce global warming and the government had recently abolished sales tax on solar panels to promote the use of solar energy.  The governor asserted that research on climate change was needed in universities and he also sought suggestions from universities in the light of research done on climate change. He said that tree plantation could reduce environmental pollution. “We all have to provide clean environment for our future generations for which all people have to play their role in reducing environmental pollution,” he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

German FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Lahore

PTI wants notifications of new MPAs issued immediately

Karachi

Four coaches of Lahore-bound train derail near Karachi

International

UN reacts to derogatory remarks in India

Islamabad

PM grieved over life loss in Bangladesh fire

Islamabad

Islamic world can’t remain silent on blasphemy, says Ashrafi

Islamabad

Heat wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

Lahore

Governor condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP leader

Lahore

Action against kite flying, wheelie-doers continues in Punjab

Lahore

ATC court convicts Sajid Majeed

1 of 8,930

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More