News Desk

Govt considering increasing tax on income through social media

Federal Government is considering a proposal to increase tax on income made through social media platforms.

According to details, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has placed tough conditions for resumption of its program and has asked government to reduce income tax credits and allowances.

In view of conditions of the international lender, authorities are considering proposal to hike income tax on income of over Rs1 million per annum.

Sources have further said that a proposal to hike tax on income through social media platforms including online games, TikTok, and YouTube.

