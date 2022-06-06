Govt, PTI in two minds over MNAs’ resignations

| General impression reflects both using pretext of resignations’ vetting to buy time while matters being settled elsewhere

ISLAMABAD – Both the coalition government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seem to be in two minds over the issue of resignations submitted by the PTI’s National Assembly Members (MNAs) as their statements do not justify respective stances on the subject.

Given the fluid political situation in the country, both the government and the PTI are weighing their options as they have to choose between the two courses of action; whether or not PTI should remain part of the National Assembly (NA). The government has to choose if it really wants PTI to remain part of the parliamentary politics or throw the opposition party out of the House by accepting their resignations, and on the other side, the PTI has to decide if it wants to return to the National Assembly. Both sides seem uncertain about what to do at this point as they are not sure which course would really benefit them in future.

The government’s stance on the issue of the resignations suggests that it does not genuinely want to throw the PTI out of the House at this stage, and keen to keep the issue lingering until they are clear what would suit them in the future. If they really wanted the PTI MNAs out of the parliament, the speaker might have simply gone by the National Assembly’s ex-deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s decision of having accepted the resignations submitted by the PTI lawmakers. But the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, who belongs to the PPP-P, did not accept Suri’s stance and announced to verify the resignations by calling each PTI MNA in person, which ultimately prolonged the issue. The PTI takes the plea that NA’s ex-deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri had already accepted the resignations, and that they would not partake in the procedure announced by the NA speaker to verify the resignations. If the PTI really wants to leave the House, they may appear before the speaker for verification of their resignations. It seems that both the government and the PTI want to keep the doors open for the PTI’s return to the House. The government is inviting the PTI to come to the House and discuss what it has in the context of the ongoing political crisis in the country. Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has linked their return to the National Assembly with the government first announcing date for the general elections – a departure from their earlier stance that ex-deputy speaker has already accepted their resignations and they are no more members of the National Assembly. Meanwhile, some PTI lawmakers also claimed to be members of the National Assembly when the situation arose in the wake of arrests during the PTI’s long march.

The PTI members have resigned from the National Assembly and at the same time they are part of the House. On the other side, the government wants to reopen and verify what has already been a closed transaction. This is the sense one gets after going through the statements by the leaders from both the sides. It appears that both PTI and PML-N are not sure what to do at this point. Both the sides appear to be using the issue of resignations as a tool to gain advantage in possible backdoor negotiations on early elections.

The NA speaker has also announced to verify the resignations given by the PTI MNAs and the process would start from today (Monday, June 6). According to the NA Secretariat, in all, 30 MNAs of the party would go to the NA speaker’s chamber for the verification of their resignations. As per government sources, initially the resignations of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Qaisar, Qasim Khan Suri and Shireen Mazari are likely to be accepted as they had asked the speaker to accept their resignations while speaking on floor of the House. The government has also threatened the PTI that it would accept resignation of selective MNAs and hold by-elections on the vacant seats, but the general impression is that both the government and the PTI leadership is using the pretext of verification of resignations to buy time while matters are being settled elsewhere. Interestingly, it is yet to see which side succeeds in this conflict characterised by psychological tactics.