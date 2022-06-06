Our Staff Reporter

Health experts urge precautionary measures in scorching heat

LAHORE   –   Health experts have advised people to drink plenty of water, avoid unnecessary exposure to sun and follow other precautionary measures during the current heatwave hitting the country. Talking to APP on Sunday, Dr Tariq Shaheen, Assistant Professor Jinnah Hospital Lahore, said that a large number of patients were coming to hospital’s emergency ward with vomiting, diarrhea, cholera and gastro problems. He said that citizens should take plenty of liquids, use umbrella while going into the sun. Dr Shoaib, a child specialist, said that the heatwave was dangerous for children and it was a responsibility of parents to keep an eye on their activities. He said that during severe heat outside, children should be kept in homes as much as possible and they should be given boiled water to drink time to time, adding that sour products, ice-cream or cold water could affect their throats. Temperature is being observed going up to 46 degree Celsius in several areas. According to the Meteorological experts, the current heatwaves are result of global warming and some areas of the world like Pakistan and India were facing severe hot weather.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Zardari condemns blasphemous remarks of BJP spokesperson

Islamabad

German FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Lahore

PTI wants notifications of new MPAs issued immediately

Karachi

Four coaches of Lahore-bound train derail near Karachi

International

UN reacts to derogatory remarks in India

Islamabad

PM grieved over life loss in Bangladesh fire

Islamabad

Islamic world can’t remain silent on blasphemy, says Ashrafi

Islamabad

Heat wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

Lahore

Governor condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP leader

Lahore

Action against kite flying, wheelie-doers continues in Punjab

1 of 8,930

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More