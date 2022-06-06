Health experts urge precautionary measures in scorching heat

LAHORE – Health experts have advised people to drink plenty of water, avoid unnecessary exposure to sun and follow other precautionary measures during the current heatwave hitting the country. Talking to APP on Sunday, Dr Tariq Shaheen, Assistant Professor Jinnah Hospital Lahore, said that a large number of patients were coming to hospital’s emergency ward with vomiting, diarrhea, cholera and gastro problems. He said that citizens should take plenty of liquids, use umbrella while going into the sun. Dr Shoaib, a child specialist, said that the heatwave was dangerous for children and it was a responsibility of parents to keep an eye on their activities. He said that during severe heat outside, children should be kept in homes as much as possible and they should be given boiled water to drink time to time, adding that sour products, ice-cream or cold water could affect their throats. Temperature is being observed going up to 46 degree Celsius in several areas. According to the Meteorological experts, the current heatwaves are result of global warming and some areas of the world like Pakistan and India were facing severe hot weather.