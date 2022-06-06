Heavy rains in Cuba leave 3 dead, 1 missing

HAVANA- The remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha have brought heavy rains and floods to Cuba, leaving at least three people dead and one missing and damaging many areas of the Caribbean nation, the government said on Saturday. Two people were killed when a building partially collapsed in the capital Havana, while a third person was found dead after falling into a swollen river in the western province of Pinar del Rio. The provincial government told Cuban state media outlet Cubadebate that another person from the municipality of Minas de Matahambre is missing. As the Atlantic hurricane season begins, torrential rains continue to batter the western and central regions of the island. In the hardest-hit Pinar del Rio, the Cuyaguateje River burst its banks, cutting off road access to nearby communities. In Havana, heavy rainfall led to floods and power cuts that affected thousands of people.