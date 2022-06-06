If Imran is honest, Farah Khan should take next flight to Pakistan: Atta Tarar

| Says when PTI government was in power, Gogi accumulated assets worth billions

of rupees | Claims Farah Gogi ruled over entire country while sitting in Punjab

LAHORE – Spokesperson for the Government of Punjab Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that if PTI Chairman Imran Khan was an honest man, then his wife’s close aide Farah Gogi — who is in Dubai since corruption allegations were leveled against her by the government — should take the next to Pakistan.

Speaking during a press conference alongside PML-N’s Secretary Information Azma Bukhari in Lahore, Tarar said that during the PTI tenure in power, Farah Gogi — whose real name is Farah Khan — “ruled over the entire country while sitting in Punjab.” “When the PTI government was in power, Gogi accumulated assets worth billions of rupees,” he said, adding that diamonds worth billions of rupees were sent to Dubai from Pakistan where they were sold off.

He further alleged that Gogi was involved in the transfer and appointments of government officials in Punjab against hefty payments. “The matter is not confined to the diamond dealings but soon, information about the selling of expensive paintings and watches will come to the fore too,” Tarar said, adding that once these items were sold in Dubai, money was transferred to Pakistan via hundis. The Punjab government spokesperson went on to say that Farah Gogi was involved in what could be termed “Asia’s largest money-laundering scandal”.

“I, therefore, demand that if Imran Khan is an honest man, then Farah Gogi should board the next flight to Pakistan,” Tarar said. It should be recalled that back in May when allegations of corruption had surfaced against Farah Gogi, Khan had come to her rescue and had said that she was innocent, adding that “cases registered against her were totally wrong” as “wealth beyond known sources of income” applied to public office holders only. Tarar further said that the government had acquired some audio recordings proving Gogi’s involvement in corrupt activities, adding that if requested, the recordings would be sent for forensic testing as well. “Since Imran Khan was a public office holder, he is accountable for everything,” Tarar said. Taking over the presser, Azma Bukhari alleged that there were “two women responsible for steering Imran Khan out of poverty and running the financial affairs of his house”. “In a bid to carry out his corrupt activities, Imran Khan had hired two front women: Farah Gogi and Pinky (Bushra Bibi).”

She further said that Khan’s “Naya Pakistan revolved around him and his two frontwomen and that was the reality of the PTI”. “Right now, we have only dug up information related to the selling of diamonds in Dubai but details of other corruption-related issues will surface too,” she said.