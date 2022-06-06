Imran to be arrested once bail expires: Sana

| Interior minister says security being

provided to ex-PM as per law

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who returned to his residence in Bani Gala here from Peshawar yesterday, is being provided the security as per law. He, however, said that Imran would be arrested once his pre-arrest bail expires.

Taking to Twitter, the interior minister wrote: “Imran Khan is being provided the security as per law and the “same security” will arrest him once his bail expires on the 25th of June. He is nominated as a suspect in more than two dozen cases including rioting, instigating violence, and armed attacks on the federation.”

The PTI chief had remained in Peshawar instead of his Bani Gala residence ever since he began his party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi March” on May 25, in which police clashed with party workers amid reports of sporadic violence. Imran returned to Peshawar since the march abruptly ended the following day.

Later, Imran and other top PTI leaders were booked in a number of cases at multiple police stations across Islamabad over allegations of arson and vandalism. He received pre-arrest bail until June 25 from the Peshawar High Court, which instructed him to appear before the Islamabad sessions court before the expiry of his pre-arrest bail.

The interior minister said, “Imran Niazi has been named in more than two dozen cases registered across the country under charges of rioting, sedition, spreading chaos and armed attacks on the federation,” as he took to twitter.

“A person who spreads chaos in the country on a daily basis, who has complete disregard for moral and democratic values and who sometimes calls his opponents traitors and Yazidis… how can he be the head of a political party in a democratic society?” the minister said.

Later, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill told journalists outside Bani Gala that the party had arranged its own security for Imran given the statements passed by Rana Sanaullah.