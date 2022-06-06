Imran’s criticism against national institutions reprehensible: Sharjeel

KARACHI – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that Imran Khan’s criticism against national institutions was reprehensible. An incompetent person was using inappropriate conduct over losing power. Nothing that harms the country’s reputation will be tolerated.

Addressing a press conference the Sindh Information Minister said that the People’s Bus Service was launched on a trial basis, yesterday. Bus service will start in Larkana. Sindh government will run BRT bus projects under the name of Red Line and Yellow Line. It has also been decided to start BRT bus project in Hyderabad.

International financial institutions have expressed interest in the Yellow Line BRT project, he added.

The provincial minister further said that Imran Khan and PTI were trying to spread anarchy in the country. A campaign is being launched on social media against national institutions and their leaders.

Speaking about the sacrifices made by the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sharjeel Memon added that when Benazir Bhutto was martyred everyone has the idea of the country’s situation at that time. The PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari did not speak against the country even then, but raised the slogan of ‘Pakistan Khappa’ [Pakistan comes first]. At that time, Asif Ali Zardari took martyred Benazir Bhutto’s body to Larkana by helicopter instead of road so that chaos would not spread in the country.

He further said that the incident of martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto was a great tragedy. The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the slogan that democracy is the best revenge.

Meanwhile our correspondent adds: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that old and outdated buses will not be allowed to ply on roads in Karachi after completion of mass transit projects in the city adding that representative bodies of transporters have been conveyed this message in meeting. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Sindh Archives today.

He further said that he had offered transporters to invest in the transport sector and bring modern buses or form a consortium in this regard to ensure required finances while Sindh government was ready to provide them every facility including subsidies. He said that thousands of buses would be brought for Karachi and negotiations had been held with three countries including China and Turkey. Companies from above countries have been invited to set up public transport manufacturing units in Sindh. He said that our priority was to encourage public transport industry in Pakistan as such an industry would provide local people employment besides bringing improvements in public transport sector.

The Provincial Minister said that the test drive of Sindh People’s Intra District Bus Service had commenced the other day .People’s bus service will start its operations in current month in Karachi and Larkana.