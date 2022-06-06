Karachi Club wins 14th NBP Cup Basketball

LAHORE – Karachi Basketball Club clinched the 14th National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Cup Basketball Tournament trophy after beating Bahria Basketball Club by 45-43 in the final played at International Abdul Nasir Aram Bagh Basketball Court, Karachi.

According to Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Danial Ahmed (14), Asad Imam (12), Raj Kumar Lakhwani (11) were key contributors from the winning club while Hamad Wasim (15), Zaneer Ali (13) and Aun Akram (11) played well for the runners-up. Tariq Hussain was referee, Zahid Malik and Amir Sharif were umpires while Zaima Khatun, Zafar Iqbal, Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed and Salehin supervised the final as technical officials.

In the closing ceremony, PPP District South President Khalil Hout distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winners, runners-up and top perfomers. The best player of the tournament was Raj Kumar Lakhwani and Hassan Ali was emerging player of the year. Usman Club District Central earned over fair play trophy.

Other notables present on the occasion were Chairperson of North Nazimabad Gymkhana Sports Committee Begum Asma, SSA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Engr Mahfooz-ul-Haq, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Abbas Jamal, Asghar Baloch, Jamil Hout, Abdul Hameed M Saleem Khamisani, Khalid Brohi, M Arshad, Ejaz Ahmad, Usman Ghani, Sher Khan, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, Asad Ibad Ali, Azmatullah Khan, M Yaqub, Fawad Ali Khan, Talha Amjad, Barrister Afshin and others.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, PPP District South President Khalil Hout announced that on the birthday of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, a one-day basketball championship will be held on June 21 at Aram Bagh Court, where teams from all districts of Karachi including District South will participate.

He directed the KBBA to make excellent preparations for the said event. The District Administration and the Southern Municipality will also provide all-out support in this regard.

Earlier, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan elaborated on the activities of the association regarding the promotion of the game in Karachi and said: “NBP President Fateh Ali Hussain and SEVP Karim Akram Khan have expressed their heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the fans and players for their full cooperation in organizing the 14th National Bank Cup Basketball Tournament in ad-setting manner. We are keen to conduct more such events throughout the year in order to engage our youth in healthy activities.”