Khawaja Asif suggests to reduce weekly working days

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday proposed two-day weekend on Saturday and Sunday and half day on Friday in order to save fuel and electricity amid the increasing cost of oil.

In his statement on Twitter, he wrote that “Under the prevailing circumstance, Saturday and Sunday holidays should be given across the country while Friday should be given half-day off could help the country save electricity and fuel. This could help the country save electricity and fuel.

Khawaja also wrote that official working hours on weekdays should be increased by one hour as well.

“This move will further promote a culture of austerity in the country,” Khawaja said.