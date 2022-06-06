Our Staff Reporter

Kidnapper killed in police action

LAHORE   –    An outlaw, who kidnapped a child for ransom, was killed in an encounter with police here in Batapur area on Sunday. According to police, CIA Iqbal Town team conducted a raid at Bhaseen village, Batapur area for arresting the accused.

However, on seeing the police party accused Shahbaz, Awais and others opened fire at police.

In the armed encounter main accused Shahbaz was killed on the spot, while another accused Awais managed to escape from the scene.

 A woman ,also accused in the case—stepmother of the abducted child, Mehvish, was arrested earlier. Another, two accused in the case, Sajjad and Ikram, were also arrested by police a few days ago and the child was recovered safely.

The accused had abducted a five-year-old boy Aariz on the evening of May 13 from a private society park in Sundar area. The case of abduction was registered on the same day on the complaint of child’s father Ahmad Yar. Further investigation was underway.

More Stories
Islamabad

Zardari condemns blasphemous remarks of BJP spokesperson

Islamabad

German FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Lahore

PTI wants notifications of new MPAs issued immediately

Karachi

Four coaches of Lahore-bound train derail near Karachi

International

UN reacts to derogatory remarks in India

Islamabad

PM grieved over life loss in Bangladesh fire

Islamabad

Islamic world can’t remain silent on blasphemy, says Ashrafi

Islamabad

Heat wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

Lahore

Governor condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP leader

Lahore

Action against kite flying, wheelie-doers continues in Punjab

1 of 8,930

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More