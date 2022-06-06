KP CM takes notice of forests fire incidents

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of fire incidents in the mountains of various districts of the province and directed the concerned divisional, district administrations for conducting investigations into these incidents, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister has directed the concerned authorities to identify reasons behind fire incidents and after conducting investigations present report to him.

In the meanwhile, the chief minister has directed the concerned district administrations and Rescue 1122 to take urgent steps for extinguishing forests fire and utilisation of all available resources for the purpose.

He assured that the provincial government would provide all required resources to the district administration. He also directed for preparing an effective strategy to prevent similar incidents in future.

CM GRIEVED OVER DEATHS IN SHANGLA WILDFIRE

The KP Chief Minister has expressed grief over the death of four members of the same family in forest fire that erupted in Chakaiser area of district Shangla.

In a statement, KP CM expressed heartfelt condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. He said the provincial government would not leave the family alone at this critical juncture and all possible support would be extended to them.

Meanwhile, he directed district administration Shangla and Rescue1122 to take steps on the basis of emergency and to utilise all available resources for dousing the wildfire in the forests.

KP CM also sought a report to inquire fire eruption cases that were frequently reported from different hilly areas and directed concerned authorities to conduct a comprehensive research on the matter.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday issued a report that four persons were killed due to forest fire in district Shangla.

Forest fire caught a house at night in the Chakaisar area, resulting in the death of four persons including one man and woman and two kids.

Rescue teams were busy trying to control the fire. Emergency number of PDMA 1700 is active round the clock for any untoward incident.