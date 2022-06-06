Load-shedding to be reduced to 3.5 hours from tomorrow: Khaqan

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday has said that load-shedding will be reduced to 3.5 hours from tomorrow (Tuesday).

He was addressing a news conference along with Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik in Islamabad on Monday.

Shahid Khaqan said as per the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, load-shedding will be minimized to the level of 1.5 hours till the 30th of this month.

He reaffirmed the government s resolve to overcome the issue of load shedding very soon.