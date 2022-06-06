Making Khanewal green, model district of province top priority: DC

KHANEWAL – Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid has said that journalists are back­bone & eyes of the any society.

He urged the journalists to point out the problems in the district in a positive way and he will do his level best to solve these issues on priority.

DC Shahid Farid added that Making Khanewal district green and model district of the province is in his top priority & vision.

He said that district government is making Nishat Lake functional very soon, all the parks of the city as well as district will be renovated and a new park will be built to provide maximum recreational opportunities to the public with million of rupees.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Senior Working Journalists Forum at district Press Club Khanewal.

Delegation was lead by the Presi­dent Senior Working Journalists Forum, Anjum Bashir Ahmad along with Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, Ch Khalid Mehm­ood, Ch Adnan Saeed, Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, Ch Afnan Akhtar Ch Muzamil Bhindar and Hafiz Abdul Malik senior journalist from Vehari.

Senior Journalist Hafiz Abdul Malik pointed out that near Adda Wijhian­wala on Khanewal- Katch khu-Vehari Road, pull construction is pending for many years due to this traffic mostly remain blocked at that point.

Deputy Commissioner taking im­mediate notice summoned the rel­evant contractor and XEN Highways for June 7 along with the relevant re­cord and reason of delay in comple­tion of said pull.