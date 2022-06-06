Our Staff Reporter

Making Khanewal green, model district of province top priority: DC

KHANEWAL – Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid has said that journalists are back­bone & eyes of the any society.

He urged the journalists to point out the problems in the district in a positive way and he will do his level best to solve these issues on priority.

DC Shahid Farid added that Making Khanewal district green and model district of the province is in his top priority & vision.

He said that district government is making Nishat Lake functional very soon, all the parks of the city as well as district will be renovated and a new park will be built to provide maximum recreational opportunities to the public with million of rupees.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Senior Working Journalists Forum at district Press Club Khanewal.

Delegation was lead by the Presi­dent Senior Working Journalists Forum, Anjum Bashir Ahmad along with Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, Ch Khalid Mehm­ood, Ch Adnan Saeed, Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, Ch Afnan Akhtar Ch Muzamil Bhindar and Hafiz Abdul Malik senior journalist from Vehari.

Senior Journalist Hafiz Abdul Malik pointed out that near Adda Wijhian­wala on Khanewal- Katch khu-Vehari Road, pull construction is pending for many years due to this traffic mostly remain blocked at that point.

Deputy Commissioner taking im­mediate notice summoned the rel­evant contractor and XEN Highways for June 7 along with the relevant re­cord and reason of delay in comple­tion of said pull.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Zardari condemns blasphemous remarks of BJP spokesperson

Islamabad

German FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Lahore

PTI wants notifications of new MPAs issued immediately

Karachi

Four coaches of Lahore-bound train derail near Karachi

International

UN reacts to derogatory remarks in India

Islamabad

PM grieved over life loss in Bangladesh fire

Islamabad

Islamic world can’t remain silent on blasphemy, says Ashrafi

Islamabad

Heat wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

Lahore

Governor condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP leader

Lahore

Action against kite flying, wheelie-doers continues in Punjab

1 of 8,925

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More