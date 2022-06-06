Man arrested for stealing car batteries

KARACHI – Citizens on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly stealing batteries from cars in Karachi’s Shadman Town. According to reports, the thief was caught red-handed when he came to steal the battery of a vehicle. The thief was caught red-handed by the residents of area. The furious residents of Shadman Town after subjecting the thief to vicious torture handed him over to the police. It has been learnt that the batteries of the vehicles were being stolen from the area since a long and finally the thief was caught red-handed.