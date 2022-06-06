Staff Reporter

Man arrested for stealing car batteries

KARACHI – Citizens on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly stealing batteries from cars in Karachi’s Shadman Town.  According to reports, the thief was caught red-handed when he came to steal the battery of a vehicle. The thief was caught red-handed by the residents of area. The furious residents of Shadman Town after subjecting the thief to vicious torture handed him over to the police. It has been learnt that the batteries of the vehicles were being stolen from the area since a long and finally the thief was caught red-handed.

More Stories
Islamabad

Zardari condemns blasphemous remarks of BJP spokesperson

Islamabad

German FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Lahore

PTI wants notifications of new MPAs issued immediately

Karachi

Four coaches of Lahore-bound train derail near Karachi

International

UN reacts to derogatory remarks in India

Islamabad

PM grieved over life loss in Bangladesh fire

Islamabad

Islamic world can’t remain silent on blasphemy, says Ashrafi

Islamabad

Heat wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

Lahore

Governor condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP leader

Lahore

Action against kite flying, wheelie-doers continues in Punjab

1 of 1,135

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More