Minister opens overseas expats facilitation centre in Kurram

Parachinar – Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi inaugurated ‘Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Centre’ here on Sunday to facilitate tribal people at their doorstep.

The centre was inaugurated at Parachinar Police Station to help resolve issues of Pakistanis living abroad.

Addressing the function, Sajid Turi said that on the instruction of the Pakistan People’s Party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they were taking immediate steps to resolve the problems of the tribal districts.

The minister said that the government was also trying to setup a housing society for overseas Pakistanis, and soon a society would be established in Kurram district.

He said that a medical and cadet college along with other facilities would also be established in tribal districts.

The Kurram tribal elders termed the establishment of Overseas Facilitation Centre as an important step for resolving the issues of Pakistanis living in foreign countries.

 

 

