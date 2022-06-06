NA condemns PTI Chief’s anti-state remarks

The National Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution condemning PTI Chief Imran Khan’s statement against the armed forces, Pakistan’s security and nuclear capability.

The resolution, moved by Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, said the House is very well aware of the fact that the armed forces are discharging their responsibilities as per law and the Constitution. It said the armed forces are the guarantor of defending Pakistan’s geographical boundaries.

The House acknowledged the sacrifices of the armed forces for the defence of the country.

The House strongly deplored Imran Khan’s statement of breaking Pakistan into three parts and defaming the armed forces of the country for political objectives.

The National Assembly demanded the state to approach the Supreme Court for legal action against Imran Khan as his statement can undermine Pakistan’s security and integrity as well as the atomic programme of the country.

The House also adopted a unanimous resolution condemning the derogatory remarks by some leaders India’s ruling party BJP about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The resolution, moved by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, demanded of the Indian Government to take stern action against the culprits and ensure that such incidents should not be repeated in future.

The House also urged the international community to take notice of the plight of minorities, especially Muslims, in India.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly also passed three bills, which include “The State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2021”, “The Public-Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021”, and “The National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2021.”

Earlier, responding to a Calling Attention notice moved by Qadir Khan Mandokhail and others, Minister of State for Power Muhammad Hashim Notezai said the government is taking steps to complete the incomplete power projects to reduce load shedding in the country.

He said unfortunately, the previous government delayed three power projects, which resulted in a shortfall of around five thousand megawatts of electricity, which is the main reason behind power outages in the country. He said three projects of 50 megawatts each will be completed by the end of this year, while several wind and solar projects will be concluded by 2024 to meet the electricity requirements of the country.