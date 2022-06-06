National dialogue need of hour to put country on right track: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb says national dialogue and charter of economy are need of the hour to put the country on right track.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Monday, she said through charter of economy and national dialogue, all the political parties and institutions should draw red line, not to be violated by any political party for its personal gains.

The Minister said the previous rulers of PTI used powers for their personal interest. She said the office of Prime Minister was used for personal gains and to make humiliation of other people.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the nexus of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi gave favour to their dearest people in Punjab and at the federal level.

She said if PTI wants elections then it should come to the national Assembly and tender resignations to the Speaker.

The Minister said the previous government destroyed all sectors of country in their four years and spoiled relations with all brotherly countries.

About sacrilegious and derogatory remarks of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders against Prophet Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam, she said such remarks are unacceptable and we strongly condemn it in strongest words.

She said such remarks reflect extremist and ill mindset of the BJP.