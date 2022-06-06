Staff Reporter

No positive case reported for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA – No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35503 in the province on  Sunday.  According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1509887 people were screened for the virus.

 

As many as 35122 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Zardari condemns blasphemous remarks of BJP spokesperson

Islamabad

German FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Lahore

PTI wants notifications of new MPAs issued immediately

Karachi

Four coaches of Lahore-bound train derail near Karachi

International

UN reacts to derogatory remarks in India

Islamabad

PM grieved over life loss in Bangladesh fire

Islamabad

Islamic world can’t remain silent on blasphemy, says Ashrafi

Islamabad

Heat wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

Lahore

Governor condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP leader

Lahore

Action against kite flying, wheelie-doers continues in Punjab

1 of 1,135

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More