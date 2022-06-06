Pakistan committed to enhance bilateral ties with Japan in diverse fields: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan is committed to enhance its bilateral ties with Japan in diverse fields.

Talking to Japanese investors in Islamabad on Monday, he said Japan is not only a very dear friend of Pakistan, but a valuable donor which sent about 13 billion dollars to Pakistan in the last seven decades.

The Prime Minister expressed the resolve to remove hurdles in the way of enhancing trade between the two countries.

He commended the work done by different Japanese companies in Pakistan saying that they have a very high quality standard.