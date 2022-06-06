Pakistan-Malaysia hockey match ends in a draw

LAHORE – The Five-A-Side Hockey Tournament match between Pakistan and Malaysia ended in a 5-5 draw at Lausanne, Switzerland on Sunday. According to information made available here, from Pakistan team, Aqeel Ahmed scored the first goal in the 6th minute followed by Abdul Rehman in the 7th minute of the game. In the 10th and 13th minutes of the game, Frados scored two goals for Malaysia to equalize the score at 2-2. Hakeemullah provided Malaysia 3-2 lead by hitting a one in the 16th minute while in the very next minute; Pakistan’s Arshad Liaquat made it 3-3. Pakistan captain Tazeem Al Hassan then struck one in the 17th to give green shirts 4-3 lead, which was equalized two minute later by Malaysia through Hakeemullah. In the dying moments of the match, Arshad Liaqat again converted one to give Pakistan a 5-4 lead, which again couldn’t last long as Malaysia’s Noor Nabi hammered an equalizer to finish the match at 5-all.