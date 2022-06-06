Pakistan slams BJP’s derogatory remarks about Prophet (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have condemned in strongest words the hurtful comments of India’s BJP leaders about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and said that these derogatory and controversial remarks have deeply hurt the feelings of all Muslims around the world.

The president said that merely suspending and expelling party officials is not enough, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must shun and denounce its extremist and fascist Hindutva ideology. This, he said, is the reflection of growing trend of Islamophobia in India where Muslims live in millions.

He said that India, under Modi’s hateful Hindutva philosophy, is trampling religious freedoms of all its minorities and persecuting them without any impunity.

“Allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment constitutes grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalisation which will create a cycle of violence and hate,” the president added.

President Alvi has called upon the world community, United Nations and international human rights organisations to take a serious notice of rising Islamophobia and systematic religious persecution in India without impunity, and take all steps necessary to put an end to it.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also strongly condemned hurtful comments by India’s BJP leaders about Holy Prophet Mohammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

In a series of tweets on Sunday night, he said that India, under the Modi-led fascist regime, is trampling religious freedoms and persecuting Muslims.

Terming his love for the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) as supreme, Shehbaz Sharif said that all Muslims can sacrifice their lives for the love and respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The prime minister urged the global community to take note of such derogatory comments of ruling BJP’s leaders and severely reprimand India.