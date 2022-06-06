Pakistan to benefit from Indonesia’s palm oil export: Envoy

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Sunday said that Indonesia lifted the global ban on palm oil export from last week and now palm oil supply in Pakistan would be improved.

Indonesia is the largest supplier of palm oil to Pakistan as the palm oil would now be available in the local markets, Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio told APP here.

In this regard, the Indonesian government is paying special attention to increase the supply of Palm oil into Pakistani markets.

He acknowledged that due to the ban on exports of palm oil, people and traders of Pakistan had faced difficulties.

For that matter, the Indonesian embassy in Islamabad will fully cooperate with the local market, said the ambassador.

Last week, Indonesian President Joko Widido lifted the ban on palm oil exports.

The Ambassador said that in early May, 2022, the Indonesian government temporarily banned global exports of palm oil for local market regulation and stabilization.

Moreover, ambassador apprised that considering the global trade dynamics and the global supply chain, the decision was made on palm oil exports, which would improve price stability in Indonesia’s domestic market.

The Ambassador said, with the arrival of holy month of Ramzan, edible oil consumption in Indonesia also increased and it becomes difficult to provide edible oil to the local Indonesian market of 270 million people with global exports.

Replying to a question, he said that the global consumption of palm oil worldwide was currently 70 MT, of which 33 MT was produced in Indonesia.

Similarly, Indonesia is the world’s largest exporter of palm oil, which also impacts the local Indonesian market and has to be adjusted according to its prices, he said.

In response to another question, he said that Pakistan was a big consumer of Indonesian palm oil as Islamabad was exporting $2.8 billion worth of palm oil annually from Indonesia.

Adam M. Tugio said the policy was designed to meet the demand for palm oil in the local market in Indonesia, both at domestic and industrial level.