Pakistan’s Faisal Fayyaz presents his research at Regeneron ISEF in USA

Lahore (Pr) – Pakistan’s Faisal Fayyaz presented his research at Regeneron ISEF in the Atlanta, Georgia, USA successfully on May 10 representing Pakistan and Beaconhouse Valencia Town at the C101 Auditorium, World Congress Center where it was widely appreciated by the international audience from fair directors, teachers, mentors, schools and colleges. The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) is an annual science fair in the United States and is the world’s largest international pre-college science competition. ISEF was founded in 1950 by Society for Science. ISEF Manager Sharon Synder lauded the efforts of Faisal Fayyaz and presented him a certificate of appreciation in this regard. Pakistan started to work in this event from 2008 onwards. He is the first Pakistani who presented his research presentation in the ISEF Symposium. He is also mentor of project entitled as ‘Virtual Human Health & Safety Integration System’.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Zardari condemns blasphemous remarks of BJP spokesperson

Islamabad

German FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Lahore

PTI wants notifications of new MPAs issued immediately

Karachi

Four coaches of Lahore-bound train derail near Karachi

International

UN reacts to derogatory remarks in India

Islamabad

PM grieved over life loss in Bangladesh fire

Islamabad

Islamic world can’t remain silent on blasphemy, says Ashrafi

Islamabad

Heat wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

Lahore

Governor condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP leader

Lahore

Action against kite flying, wheelie-doers continues in Punjab

1 of 8,925

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More