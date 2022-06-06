Pakistan’s Faisal Fayyaz presents his research at Regeneron ISEF in USA

Lahore (Pr) – Pakistan’s Faisal Fayyaz presented his research at Regeneron ISEF in the Atlanta, Georgia, USA successfully on May 10 representing Pakistan and Beaconhouse Valencia Town at the C101 Auditorium, World Congress Center where it was widely appreciated by the international audience from fair directors, teachers, mentors, schools and colleges. The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) is an annual science fair in the United States and is the world’s largest international pre-college science competition. ISEF was founded in 1950 by Society for Science. ISEF Manager Sharon Synder lauded the efforts of Faisal Fayyaz and presented him a certificate of appreciation in this regard. Pakistan started to work in this event from 2008 onwards. He is the first Pakistani who presented his research presentation in the ISEF Symposium. He is also mentor of project entitled as ‘Virtual Human Health & Safety Integration System’.