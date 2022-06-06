PBA, APNS condemn baseless propaganda by PTI leaders

The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) strongly condemned fake and baseless propaganda being spread by some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders aimed at maligning the county’s media.

In a joint statement, PBA and APNS said that Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Hammad Azhar continue to spread fake news aimed at earning cheap publicity at the expense of the media.

The two media representative organisations warned that if these PTI leaders do not stop their mala fide campaign against the media, the media bodies will exercise their constitutional right and file defamation proceedings against them in the court of law.

The joint statement also lamented the mischievous campaign on social media being run by them, giving grossly exaggerated volume of advertising and linking it to and questioning media’s integrity.

PBA and APNS urged former Prime Minister, Imran Khan to take strong action against his party leaders who are responsible for spreading fake news and thus bringing him and PTI in disrepute.