PDMA forms 17 disaster risk reduction committees in KP

Peshawar – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the public to take precautionary measures to cope with the heat-wave as day temperature was likely to increase in most parts of the province from Monday.

General public has advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight in peak hours with judicious use of water.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that 17 disaster risk reduction committees had been formed in the northern districts to deal with potential flash floods due to melting of glaciers.

He said that citizens should be cautious in view of the heat-wave and they should drink as much water as possible to avoid heatstroke.

They need to cover their head with a wet cloth in sunlight and special care should be taken of senior citizens and children.

Spokesperson of PDMA Taimur Ali said that officials of the concerned departments and district administration have been directed to remain alert during the heat-wave to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that awareness was being created in public through mass media to take precautionary measures and avoid needless exposure to direct sunlight.

Similarly, the public has been entreated to cover their heads, wear cool and loose clothing, have frequent showers, avoid going out unnecessarily, masses also need to check their vehicles and take sufficient water before travelling.

Farmers keep arrangements of water supply for their crops, cattle and other animals. The helpline of the Disaster Management Authority 1700 was functional and can be contacted anytime in case of any emergency, he added.

According to an official of the Meteorological Department, heat-wave prevails in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the weather would remain dry and hot in the hilly and plain areas of the province.

He instructed the citizens to be cautious in extreme heat. The heat-wave will continue for the next few days, the official of the Meteorological Department confirmed.

HEAT-WAVE WARDS SETUP IN 159

KP HOSPITALS

Director Public Health Department (DGHS KP) Dr. Naik Dad Afridi on Sunday said that Special Heat-wave Wards having capacity of 914 beds had been setup in 159 hospitals of the province to provide free and timely treatment to patients suffering from heat related illness and heatstroke.

Talking to APP, he said that Heat-wave Wards were setup in district hospitals, Category-D and C hospitals where specialist doctors and medicines had been provided to provide free treatment to patients.

He said that presently southern districts Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat and Bannu were in grip of extreme heat-wave. Heatstroke cases were also reported from central districts of Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and Nowshera.

He advised the people to take precautionary measures to extreme temperature and consume lemon and salt mix water to avoid dehydration and sugar patients must consult doctors, adding that individuals over the age of 60 years were consistently the most vulnerable population groups, risks for heat-related illness are compounded for people with obesity, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and diabetes mellitus.

Dr Naik Dad Afridi said that rising temperature decrease the body’s ability to adopt the change in environment condition as heat was intense this year which might increase the number of patients. He said vital human body organs might stop working after significant drop of water and minerals in fever due to heat related illness.

He said that awareness campaign had been started to guide people taking precautionary measures in heat-wave.