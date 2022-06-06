MATEEN HAIDER

President emphasises need for adopting sustainable consumption practices to deal with climate change

Islamabad – President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised upon the need for adopting sustainable consumption practices to deal with climate change challenges being faced by Pakistan and said Pakistan is amongst the worst hit countries in terms of climate change.

The President expressed his views while offering his greetings to all the people across the world on the World Environment Day, and stressed upon protecting natural water resources, ensuring fertile soil and developing partnerships with all concerned authorities.

He said the world will need to pick up the pace and put greater efforts in finding better solutions to pollution, climate change and biodiversity loss in order to truly transform societies and economies.

 

 

