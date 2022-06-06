News Desk

Punjab Governor meets CM Hamza Shehbaz

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman met Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in Lahore on Sunday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest and political situation came under discussion during the meeting. They also discussed steps being taken to provide relief to masses, said a handout issued.

Earlier, the newly appointed Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman called on Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and discussed the current political situation.

During the meeting held in Jati Umra, Maryam congratulated Baligh on assuming the office.

On the occasion, Maryam while lashing out at former government said the PTI government during its stay in power failed to deliver but the coalition government will take the country out of all crises and move on the path of development.

