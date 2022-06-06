Rana Ehtisham to attend World Ocean Day moot at UNO

Lahore (PR) – Peace and Humanity Foundation Lahore President Rana Ehtisham Rabbani has been invited by United Nations, New York. Ehtisham, who is also author of several books on Peace and Humanity, will attend and participate in the proceedings of World Ocean Day Conference scheduled to be held on 8th June at United Nations, Head Quarters, New York. Celebration of UN Worlds Ocean Day is hosted by the Divisions of Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs. The theme of this World Oceans Day is Revitalization and Collective Action for the Oceans and this will lead to ideas and solutions that work together to protect to revitalize the oceans and everything they sustain.

