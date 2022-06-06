Resolution submitted in KP Assembly condemning BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

A resolution was submitted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday condemning Indian ruling party BJP leader’s blasphemous remarks about the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The resolution submitted by PPP lawmaker Nighat Orakzai stated that the blasphemous statement caused immense grief and anger in Pakistan including in the Muslim world.

The resolution demanded that the federal government should summon Indian Charge d’ Affaires for clarification.