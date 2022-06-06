‘Sau Baras Ki Story’ play concludes

ISLAMABAD –

A two day play ‘Sau Baras Ki Story’ concluded at Abdul Latif Bhittai Auditorium here on Sunday. Swaang production presented the play, aimed at reviving the forgotten tradition of theaters for children with a story full of colours, music, drama, and entertainment. It was attended by a big crowd on both days. The play is an adaptation of ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ – a popular story for children in the west. Many movies have been produced based on this story, and it has been translated into many languages including Urdu. The play director Safeer Ullah Khan told mediamen, ‘we have adapted the story to our culture, and introduced a phase in today’s Pakistan as well’. He stated that the play teaches children that there is no single hero or messiah; we have to make a collective effort to overcome our challenges. The play had music, dance, fairies and witches. It kept the audience hooked for about 70 minutes. The play was directed by Safeer Ullah Khan. The cast and crew included: Wasif Naqvi as King, Beenish Raza as Queen, Nadir Shahbaz as Ghost, Maria Habib as Kali Kanwal, Ajmal as Shehzadi Noor, Jamal Abubakar Hussain as Waqar Asif, Mehmood as Begum Jaan, Niaz Aziz as Shehzad, Nadia Nafees as Achi Pari Zia Rehman as Chamatkar, Ali Naqvi as Hamid, Usama Ahmad Khan – Lights and Sounds.