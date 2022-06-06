SEPA stage rallies, hold seminar to mark World Environment Day

KARACHI – On the occasion of World Environment Day, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) organised a seminar, staged rallies, held stage drama and live music show in collaboration with Farozaan Pakistan and Engro in Karachi on Sunday.

It took out two cycle rallies one from the FTC building and another from Sakhi Hassan, which concluded at Mazar-e-Quaid Azam. An awareness seminar was held at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi in which chief guest was Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Sindh Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, who in his keynote address said that all types of pollution are hazardous but water and air pollution directly affect the environment and human health.

He said that no environmental problem could be resolved by working in isolation as community participation is a must to improve our local environment. He further said that industrialized nations had polluted their environment in the beginning but later on they adopted mitigation measures to contain it within limits. However, developing nations like ours have to do a lot to ensure environmental safety both at industrial and civic levels.

Earlier Additional Chief Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department Government of Sindh Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said in his speech that public awareness plays a key role to help the government enforce green laws effectively.

He was of the view that people should cooperate in the enforcement of environmental laws and resist if they don’t understand the gravity of the situation.

Earlier in the morning, SEPA also organized two cycle rallies to influence people to move towards zero emissions. Two cycle rallies at a time were taken out, one from Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi and another one from Hassan Square, and both culminated at Mazar e Quaid.