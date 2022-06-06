APP

Sharshamo-Tangi to Chinoo PCC Road opens in Buner

Peshawar – Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Communication and Construction Riaz Khan here on Sunday said that the leadership of PTI was working on its welfare-oriented agenda to fulfil long standing demands of people.

Talking to media persons after inauguration of Sharshamo-Tangi to Chinoo PCC Road in district Buner, Riaz Khan extended his felicitation to Buner people for participating in PTI public gathering at large and said that opponents were busy in defaming the political culture and politicians. The Advisor said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had given heavy mandate to PTI since 2013 and all pledges made with masses would be fulfilled at all cost.

He said the provincial government has spread a network of uplift schemes across the province which would not only benefit the area people but also help create employment opportunities for locals.

Riaz Khan urged the party workers to restrain from criticising any of their subordinates, adding that each and every party worker was much respectable for us.

 

 

