Speakers urge Muslim unity to confront tyrannical forces

LAHORE – A seminar was organized by Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Khaneh Farhang-e-Iran yesterday at khaneh Farhang-e-Iran Lahore on the occasion of the anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini, the leader of the revolution.

Consul General of Iran Raza Nazri, Director General of Khaneh Farhang Iran, Lahore Jafar Ronas, intellectual, foreign affairs expert and politician Muhammad Mehdi, Member Kashmir Assembly Diwan Mohi-ud-Din and Pervez Akbar Saqi and others addressed the gathering.

On the occasion, Consul General Raza Nazri said that Imam Khomeini’s message to the Ummah was that of unity. He further said that Pakistan and Iran were close friendly countries and they stand side by side at every time.

DG Khaneh Farhang Jafar Ronas said that Imam Khomeini wanted the Muslims to embrace unity and stand as a leaden wall against the tyrannical forces as Iran had stood. Foreign affairs expert Mohammad Mehdi said that as always, Muslims desperately need mutual unity.

“It is therefore imperative that King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Ayatollah Khamenei, the leader of Iran, talk directly and bridge the gulf between the two countries. This is possible through direct contact between the two of them because both of them have great status in their respective countries”, he said.

Dewan Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din said that the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project was need of the hour.