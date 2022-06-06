Sri Lanka earn a consolation win, Pakistan take series 2-1

LAHORE – Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu led from the front as Sri Lanka recorded a commanding 93-run win in the third and final ICC Women’s Championship match at the Southend Club, Karachi on Sunday. Pakistan won the series 2-1 courtesy of their eight-wicket and 73-run victories in the first two matches.

At the end of the series Pakistan occupy the top-spot in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 cycle with four points from three games, Sri Lanka collected two points from their win today – this series was the first in the new championship cycle which will determine the six qualifying spots (top five plus the host) for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

Set a 261-run target, the hosts slumped from 41-0 to 48-4 in 9 overs and never recovered from the mini collapse. Sidra Amin (19) was the first to go while Muneeba Ali (16) was run out while captain Bismah Maroof (0) and Nida Dar (5) were dismissed in quick succession. Omaima Sohail fought hard for her 40 off 61 balls (4 fours) but she was dismissed in the 28th over. Sidra Nawaz (7), Fatima Sana (12) and Diana Baig (0) also couldn’t share big runs. Only Aliya Riaz stood firm at one end with a fighting half-century as she hit 4 fours in her 82-ball 56. Athapaththu and Oshadi Ranasinghe took two wickets each while three batters were run out.

Earlier, Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bat first. She played 86 balls to score her career’s sixth century that included 13 fours and a six. Athapaththu took the attack to the Pakistan bowlers after the early loss of Hasini Perera (3) and Hansima Karunaratne (0). She found an able partner in Harshitha Madavi as the duo added 152 for the third-wicket.

After Athapaththu’s departure, Madavi kept the scoreboard moving for Lanka. She was dismissed in the 44th over for 75 off 128 balls. Madavi added 60 for the fourth-wicket with Kavisha Dilhari (28). Sri Lanka finished their 50 overs at 260-7 which is their highest total against Pakistan. Anam Amin and Fatima Sana took two wickets each.

Scores in brief

SRI LANKA 260-7, 50 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 101, Harshitha Madavi 75; Anam Amin 2-43, Fatima Sana 2-51) beat PAKISTAN 167 all out, 41.4 overs (Aliya Riaz 56, Omaima Sohail 40; Athapaththu 2-20, Ranasinghe 2-29) by 93 runs.