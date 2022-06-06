Suspect in Jazlan murder case sent to juvenile prison

KARACHI – A judicial magistrate sent a teenage suspect to juvenile prison on judicial remand in the Jazlan murder case.

Suspect Hasnain along with his brothers Irfan Faiz, Ahsan Faiz and their friend Inshal have been booked for allegedly shooting to death Jazlan over a petty dispute in Bahria Town Karachi.

Hasnain’s father, Faiz Muhammad Khan, was also arrested since his licensed pistol was used in the offence.

On Saturday, the investigating officer produced both the father and son before Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Furqan Karim on expiry of their physical remand.

He also produced a third suspect, Inshal, said to be son of a retired major, submitting that he had surrendered to police a day ago to join the investigation.

Seeing extension in the remand of the father and son, the IO also sought physical remand of Inshal in police custody for interrogation.

However, the defence counsel moved an application arguing that Hasnain’s age was 16 years and he was entitled to legal concessions under the provisions of the Sindh Juvenile Justice System Ordinance 2000.

The counsel also produced the entry pass issued by the Bahria Town Karachi management, school certificate and From B of Hasnain and pleaded to remand him in juvenile prison.

Granting the IO’s request, the judge remanded Khan and Inshal in police custody for interrogation for three days, directing the IO to produce them on the next date along with an investigation report.

The magistrate also remanded Hasnain in juvenile prison with direction to produce him on the next date.

According to the police, Hasnain had allegedly quarrelled with Jazlan, a student of the Institute of Cost and Management Accounts (ICMA), upon being asked to stop reckless driving due to which he along with his friends chased the victim’s car and opened fire near Bahria Town’s ‘Eifel Tower’.