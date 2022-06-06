Textile Sector Grievances

Despite the country’s struggle to curb the ballooning trade deficit, the textile sector is still expected to hit the $20 billion export mark by the end of the fiscal year. However, industry insiders are urging the government to provide low cost and smooth supplies of power and natural gas to ensure that Karachi—the country’s financial hub—does not experience the extinction of its industrial sector.

It must be pointed out that the textile sector accounts for about 60 percent of overall exports from the country; yet, millers claim that they are receiving minimal facilitation from the government. This is the only sector that is continuing to grow as there has been an increase of around $4.6 billion compared to June 2021. Despite this, officials in the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) are complaining that the sector is being neglected and Gas/RLNG (Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas) is being continuously supplied to non-export industries—ceramics, glassware, steel etc.

According to reports, gas supply to the Punjab textile sector was already at 25 percent of the required volumes which has now been indefinitely cut off. As it is, due to poor provision of energy, textile mills are operating at less than 75 percent capacity, and if this trend continues the sector will incur a loss of $250-400 million in exports each month. The government’s decision to halt the supply of gas to the largest contributor of exports is a highly questionable one. The sector is one of the core pillars of our economy and has sizeable investments in state-of-the-art machinery and high efficiency generation, with over $5 billion worth of investments for expansion and modernization made in the last couple of years.

The strain is expected to increase further with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announcing a 45 percent hike in the tariff of natural gas for the next fiscal year starting from July 2022. This is of serious concern to the industrialists as the cost of production in Karachi alone was up by 40 percent in recent months, and any further increases will exacerbate the situation considerably.

Of course, given the ongoing economic crisis, the government is being forced to make tough decisions. However, sectors must be prioritized on the basis of performance—especially with regards to exports—and key industries should be facilitated on the basis of economic rationale and nothing else.