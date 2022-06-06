Our Staff Reporter

Three of a family die after falling in ‘sewerage pond’ in Rahimyar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN – Negligence on the part of the administration in Rahimyar Khan claimed the lives of three of a family on Sunday. Rescue authorities in Rahimyar Khan pulled out bodies of 35-year-old Muhammad Kaleem and his two minor daughters from a ‘sewerage pond’ in which they fell and could not find a way out.

Muhammad Kaleem was going on his motorbike along with his three kids when his bike fell into the sewerage hole dug for laying the sewerage pipelines.

Two of his daughters including four-year-old Zainab and two-year-old Umm-e-Hani lost their lives in the unfortunate incident while 10-year-old Momin was taken out alive and shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred at the Sui Gas Chowk. The victim’s family was resident of Latifabad area.

The family members of the deceased urged the Punjab authorities to take action against the negligence of the concerned officers and department and why the hole was left open and unattended.

The precious lives and a whole family was perished due the negligence of the departments concerned.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the tragic incident in Rahimyar Khan and sought a report from Bahawalpur Division Commissioner.

 

