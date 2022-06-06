Tree plantation must be made mandatory: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI -Karachi Administrator and Advisor to CM on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday, while addressing a function at Hill Park on the occasion of World Environment Day, said that legislation was needed to make tree plantation mandatory. “Planting trees must be made mandatory when permitting domestic and industrial constructions. Plants suitable for the environment of Karachi should be planted and care must be taken. Due to global warming, the importance and usefulness of tree plantation has increased tremendously all over the world,” he said.

Members of Provincial Assembly Sharmila Farooqi, Sadia Javed, PPP leader Moazzam Qureshi, Taimur Mehar, Kati President Salman Aslam, former President Farhan-ur-Rehman, Junaid Naqi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officials were also present. A large number of children from government school also attended the event.

The Administrator said that pleasant memories of almost all the citizens were associated with Hill Park and the eyes of land mafia were always fixed on it. He said that according to the master plan of Hill Park, its area was 62 acres but the powerful mafia wanted to take over the land of Hill Park against which KMC had to constantly resist. Implementing the orders of the Supreme Court, the private pool built on the land of Hill Park was demolished, and replaced by Urban Forest, he added.

Murtaza said that thousands of people flocked to Hill Park with their families for recreational purposes. “Hill Park’s fountains, which have been closed for several years, are being reopened and will be repaired soon,” he said.

He said, “If every citizen of Karachi plants a tree and protects it, in the next few years, it will have a very positive impact on the environment of Karachi.”

Wahab inaugurates road in Saddar

Karachi Administrator, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that the future will be better if we improve our environment.

“Our future generations want a clean and green Karachi. Keep the politics aside and serve the people in good faith, every political party has the right to unite with other political parties. Whether the PPP will ally with any other political party in the July 24 local bodies elections in Karachi will be decided in the coming days,” the Administrator expressed these views while inaugurating the Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road Saddar after the beautification and rehabilitation.

He said that when Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road was littered with stones, no one objected, adding that as soon as we started the construction work, the PTI tried to give the impression to the citizens that the PPP was occupying this road.

“Today it has been opened to the public by creating an open space where people can come and spend some time in the open air,” he added. The Administrator said that on the occasion of World Environment Day, plants are also being planted here today so that they can be transformed into shady trees.

He said that that load shedding is a major problem and we should also focus on solar and wind power generation projects. He said that citizens are worried about load shedding and I expect the federal government to address this issue as soon as possible. Barrister Murtaza Wahab lauded the performance of KMC’s Parks Department and said that the exemplary performance of the Parks Department in the last few months was commendable.

He said that projects worth billions of rupees were underway in Karachi including water, sewerage, roads, parks and open space projects and the government was doing in good faith. On this occasion, Administrator Karachi and other guests also planted trees in Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road and Empress Market Garden. Responding to a question from media persons, he said that the Sindh Cabinet has given approval for payment of dues of retired employees of KMC and approval has also been sought from the Cabinet Sub-Committee. “Now Sindh Chief Minister will approve it and resolve this issue, in this regard I stand by my promise,” he added.