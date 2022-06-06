Vigorous plan being pursued to decrease dearness: Imran Goraya

LAHORE – Deputy secretary information PML-N Punjab Imran Goraya on Sunday said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif a vigorous and comprehensive plan is being pursued to bring a decrease in dearness and eliminate hoarding of essential commodities in the province.

In a statement, Imran Goraya said that the Chief Minister himself is visiting districts to monitor the prices of essential items while the divisional and district administrations have also been directed to go to the field and provide maximum relief to the masses. He said that Hamza Shehbaz has also directed the administration to take strict action against stockpiling of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar. The Chief Minister, he added, has given a special task to divisional and district administrations and members of the Punjab Assembly to reduce the dearness under which the prices and quality of essential commodities is being checked in the markets.

In addition, District Price Control Committees have been activated in the entire province. An action plan to reduce the prices of flour, sugar, chicken and other essential commodities is being implemented.